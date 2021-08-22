Interstate 78
TRENTON — A California truck driver who brought large quantities of drugs into New Jersey is now headed to prison, while another has admitted his role in a similar plot. The two cases are among the latest to highlight the role that the country’s interstate highway system plays in getting drugs from Mexico to urban centers. The trucks stopped on Interstate 78 are often headed to drug houses in New York to be repacked for sale on the street and the truckers return with cash, police say.theridgewoodblog.net
