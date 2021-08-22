Virginia Heffernan: How to stop worrying that CRT will corrupt your kids

The kids are back in full swing — with school and sporting activities. However, some of our youth are going to school — then coming home to sit in front of the television. The lifestyles of today’s youth have undergone enormous changes. Cellphone texting is NOT a sport. Television, computers and video games have replaced many of the physical activities children once enjoyed. So when we discuss our children, we often hear words like obesity, heart disease, high blood sugar and diabetes. Back “in the day,” getting a sliver or losing a tooth use to be the only thing a child worried about — why is it that society allows our children to concern themselves with these issues? Why can’t a child just be a child?