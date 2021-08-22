Launch Back to School With NASA: Student and Educator Resources for the 2021-2022 School Year
Ridgewood NJ, as students across the country are saying goodbye to the summer and the new school year is kicking off, NASA is gearing up to engage students in exciting activities and thought-provoking challenges throughout the year ahead. The agency offers many resources to inspire the next generation of explorers, and help educators and students stay involved in its missions.theridgewoodblog.net
