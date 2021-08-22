Cancel
Experts say full FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine will likely drive up vaccination rates

By Travis Caldwell, CNN
WMTW
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine expected to be given full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, health experts say the decision may drive more Americans toward receiving COVID-19 vaccines. "This FDA approval cannot come a moment too soon," said Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician...

Florida Statecitizensjournal.us

Florida Woman Dies Of Brain Disease After Taking Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(Natural News) A woman in Florida died of a rare brain disease three months after she received her second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Cheryl Cohen, 64, got the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 5. She received the second dose on April 25. (Related: Pfizer vaccine destroys T cells, weakens the immune system – study.)
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
EducationPosted by
WDBO

COVID: Dr. Fauci calls for mandatory vaccinations in US schools

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says vaccinations for U.S. students should be required to attend class. “I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci. “This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools. We’ve done this for decades and decades requiring vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

FDA Fast-Tracks RSV mRNA ‘Vaccine’

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — a respiratory virus that causes typically mild cold-like symptoms — has apparently been selected as the next invisible boogey man. Most children have been exposed to RSV by their second birthday. The fact that most children survive past the age of 2 tells you something...
Texas StateLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas doctors, FDA warn against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has recently taken the spotlight as a possible treatment and prevention option, but medical professionals, the FDA and the company that manufactures it are warning patients not to take it. And, they warn, veterinary versions for horses are especially risky for human consumption. The drug is...
IndustryWXIA 11 Alive

VERIFY: Is Moderna better at preventing breakthrough cases than Pfizer?

ATLANTA — There's a lot of discussion about the impact coronavirus has on unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. But, while the risk of getting a breakthrough case remains low, there are questions centered around if one vaccine is more effective against breakthrough cases than another. THE QUESTION:. Is Moderna better at...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Huge study addresses fear of major COVID-19 vaccine health effects

A huge study, which will continue to look into the matter for the next two years, reports that there are no serious health consequences associated with getting the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The conclusion is based on an analysis of data on more than 6 million patients who received either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, with researchers calling the data ‘reassuring.’
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
UPI News

Experts urge slowdown on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Opposition is mounting among U.S. and international health experts against President Joe Biden's push to make COVID-19 booster shots available later this month. The scientific evidence simply isn't there to support booster shots, and those doses would be better used in the arms of the unvaccinated around the world to prevent future mutations of COVID-19, infectious disease experts said in an interview with HealthDay Now.
KidsWTHI

More kids hospitalized with Covid-19 in states with lower vaccination rates, CDC report finds

More children went to the hospital and emergency room in states with lower vaccination rates, according to a new study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Children have largely been spared the worst of Covid-19 -- hospitalizations and deaths are rarer for children than for adults -- although recently children's hospitals have been filling up in Covid-19 hotspots around the country.

