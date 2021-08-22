Wilmington resident's film chosen for Joedance Film Festival
Wilmington resident Joey Connolley's "The Astronaut" a Wilmington-based film was selected for the 12th annual Joedance Film Festival. The festival ran virtually, Aug. 5-7, honors the memory of Joe Restaino. Restaino died of osteosarcoma, a form of cancer, on Jan. 8, 2010, at the age of 20. In August 2010, Restaino's family established the Joedance Film Festival to support research and clinical trials for rare pediatric cancer at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital. The family chose a film festival to honor Joe Restaino because of his love of movies.www.starnewsonline.com
Comments / 0