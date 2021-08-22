Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2021 Men's Class AA and Women's Open: Day One Recap

teamusa.org
 6 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Opening day of the 2021 USA Softball Men’s Class AA and Women’s Open Slow Pitch National Championships was a success despite sporadic rain and multiple delays. Following the Men’s Super Slow Pitch National Championship on Friday, eight teams took the field on Saturday in the Men’s Class AA division while 14 teams in the Women’s Open division battled it out in a gritty day of softball. The quest for a title will continue on Sunday as a Champion will be crowned in each respective division.

www.teamusa.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#Usa Softball#Men S Class Aa#Chanticlear#Comotose S2n Monsta#Low Bobs Shirts Logos#Bsc Dynasty#Team 24 Proton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Park Hills, MOmineralarea.edu

Men’s and women’s soccer set to begin

(8/15/21) Both the men's and women's soccer teams will begin their season this week. The men and women will play a scrimmage on Tuesday at William Woods before officially starting their seasons on Saturday at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois.
Banner Elk, NCGo Blue Ridge

Women’s Volleyball finalizes 2021 recruiting class

BANNER ELK, N.C. – Lees-McRae College Head Women's Volleyball Coach Abigail King announces the addition of three newcomers to her 2021 recruiting class. The newest group of Bobcats include Kayli Foster (Corona, California), Hailey Gilreath (Mooresville, North Carolina), and Carmen Osinga (Yorba Linda, California). "I am very excited to have...
Boone, NCGo Blue Ridge

Men’s, Women’s Cross Country announce their 2021 schedule

BANNER ELK, N.C. – The Lees-McRae College men's and women's cross country programs, under head coach Ley Fletcher, has released the upcoming schedule for the Fall 2021 season. The Bobcats, who saw their 2020 season trimmed to only a Conference Carolinas championship race on Jan. 29, will return to action on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Covered Bridge Run in Boone, North Carolina.
Jackson, MNLakefield Standard

Field is wide open for men’s, women’s club titles at JGC

The women’s club tournament set for Saturday at the Jackson Golf Club has a lengthy list of potential champions. The men’s two-day tournament has the potential to be wide open, but also has a lengthy list of would-be contenders who won’t be playing. Holm aiming for repeat. Elyse Holm is...
Sportsmesatbirdsports.com

Men's & Women's Cross Country Season Preview

Mesa, Ariz. - After a canceled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCC Thunderbird men's and women's cross country teams will get back to racing for the first time since the 2019 National Championship. Head Coach Daniel Pescador will be coaching his sixth season for the Thunderbirds. "Our...
Soccerdailybruin.com

UCLA men’s soccer welcomes high-ranked recruiting class

This post was updated Aug. 15 at 9:13 p.m. For the second consecutive year, the Bruins posted a 2-6-2 conference record – their worst in program history. UCLA men’s soccer managed just three total wins in a shortened 2020-2021 season – also its worst in history – to finish with its lowest winning percentage since at least 1967, marking the third time since 2017 that the team failed to reach .500.
Sioux Center, IAdordt.edu

Men's Soccer Season Preview - Part One

The Dordt University men’s soccer team is set to embark on its 2021 season with a pair of road games against Ottawa (Thursday, August 19) and William Jewell (Saturday, August 21). Returning to the Defenders sideline to start his third season as head coach is Ryan Gresse, who owns a 7-22-3 record in his two prior seasons.
Wheeling, WVwucardinals.com

Men's Basketball Announced 2021 Signing Class

Wheeling, W VA. - Wheeling University men's basketball coach Chris Richardson has announced the addition of six new student-athletes to the Cardinals program. The group includes two newcomers from the state of Ohio, three from the state of West Virginia, and one international student-athlete. "We are proud and excited to...
Chicago, ILComplex

Dreamville Chi-League Women’s and Men’s Championships Set for Sunday

The Dreamville Chi-League Women’s and Men’s Championships will be taking place on Sunday, with four teams competing and free general admission tickets available for the games. The event is co-sponsored by Dreamville and Wilson and takes place after a four-year hiatus, having kicked off earlier this month and now wrapping...
New Wilmington, PAwcn247.com

Westminster names Layman Head Men’s and Women’s Tennis Coach

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Jeff Layman has been named the next Westminster College head men's and women's tennis coach. "I'm very excited to back to college coaching and looking forward to being part of the Westminster family," Layman said. "I want to make sure our players have a great experience both on and off the court."
Orangeburg, NYchargerathletics.com

BARANGO-TARIAH ELEVATED TO HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S TENNIS COACH

Orangeburg, N.Y. (8/20/21) Dominican College Director of Athletics, Joseph S. Clinton, has announced that Da'Tekena Barango-Tariah has been elevated to head coach of the Dominican College Men's and Women's Tennis programs. "I am really excited to take on the Head Coaching Position of the Women's and Men's Tennis programs," Barango-Tariah...
New Castle, DEwilmu.edu

Men’s Soccer Roster Complete with Signing of 2021 Recruiting Class

NEWARK, Del. - - The 2021 preseason will feature a multitude of new faces for the Wilmington University men's soccer team, as head coach Nick Papanicolas welcomes 22 new student-athletes as a part of his 2021 recruiting class. Please welcome the 2021 WilmU Men's Soccer signings (in alphabetical order):. Abeil...
Bloomington, INchatsports.com

Men’s Basketball Summer Tour Recap

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the benefit of additional practices and two exhibition games against a Serbian professional team known for developing NBA talent, IU Coach Mike Woodson and his staff have to feel good as they returned home prior to the start of school on Aug. 16. Among the most...
College Sportsgilaherald.com

Men’s and Women’s Soccer coming to Eastern Arizona College in 2023

Jon Johnson Photo/Gila Herald: From left, EAC Dean of Student Services Kenny Smith, EAC President Todd Haynie, and EAC Director of Athletics Jim Bagnall display the Gila Monsters’ soccer ball colors at the press conference. EAC is expected to field full men’s and women’s teams starting in the fall of 2023.
New York City, NYnewyorktennismagazine.com

U.S. Open Men's, Women's Wild Cards Announced

The USTA today announced that rising young Americans Jenson Brooksby, Brandon Nakashima and Emilio Nava as well as former world No. 8 Jack Sock and Ernesto Escobedo received main draw wild cards into the 2021 US Open, alongside NCAA singles champion Sam Riffice and USTA Boys’ 18s national champion Zachary Svajda. Australian Max Purcell will receive a main draw wild card as part of a reciprocal agreement.
Delaware Statehartfordhawks.com

Women's Soccer Downs Delaware State on Opening Day

DOVER, Del. — Five different players found the back of the net Thursday as the Hartford women's soccer team coasted past Delaware State, 5-0, in its season opener at Alumni Stadium. Redshirt-junior Andrea Carina Costa Garcia scored the game winner in the opening stanza before the Hawks put the Hornets away with five second-half tallies.
Soccersnowbadgers.com

Women's and Men's Soccer Rank in Preseason Poll

Men's and Women's Soccer rank in preseason poll. Men at #9 and Women at #4. Our Men's and Women's soccer teams play this weekend and look forward to another win. Their next home game is September 9th with the Men's at 1 pm and Women's at 3 pm against our neighbor to the north, SLCC. Come out and support our ranked Badgers and Lady Badgers!

Comments / 0

Community Policy