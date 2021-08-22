2021 Men's Class AA and Women's Open: Day One Recap

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Opening day of the 2021 USA Softball Men’s Class AA and Women’s Open Slow Pitch National Championships was a success despite sporadic rain and multiple delays. Following the Men’s Super Slow Pitch National Championship on Friday, eight teams took the field on Saturday in the Men’s Class AA division while 14 teams in the Women’s Open division battled it out in a gritty day of softball. The quest for a title will continue on Sunday as a Champion will be crowned in each respective division.