Playwright Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu Is Done Suffering for Her Art

Mrs. Dalloway” for the first time when I was ten or eleven, too young to make much sense of it. It was summer. I was away from home, though I cannot recall where or why exactly—only that the mornings spread upon a countryside very green and bright, and that the days were hot, and longer than one felt they had any right to be. What I do remember, with a clarity that startles me, is a letter I received and opened with excitement, a letter I kept for many years. It was written on a sheet of paper torn from a composition notebook, with obvious care taken not to jag the edges. The writer was a friend from school, a boy to whom I had mailed my copy of “Mrs. Dalloway.” With the novel, I must have enclosed a letter of my own, offering some insistence that he not only read the book but read my copy of it, and see something of us reflected in the pages I had annotated—most likely, the scenes about being young and half in love. Once he had read it, he was indignant and excited. “You were wrong,” he wrote. “We’re not Mrs. Dalloway and Peter Walsh. We are Jake Barnes and Lady Ashley from ‘The Sun Also Rises’ by one Ernest Hemingway. Don’t jump to conclusions halfway through. Read the book to the end. . . . the very end.”