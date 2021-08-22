Cancel
Soccer

FC Barcelona News: 22 August 2021; Barça draw at Athletic Bilbao, Gerard Piqué injured

By Barca Blaugranes
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Mamés is never an easy place to win. Barça have struggled there in recent seasons and today was no exception. Indeed, for much of the ninety minutes they had their backs against the wall, and Athletic were good value for their 1-0 lead. The moment we’d all be waiting...

Memphis Depay
Gerard Piqué
#Athletic Bilbao#Fc Barcelona#Fc Barcelona News#Olympique Lyonnais
Soccer
Europe
Sports
chatsports.com

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

It’s time for Barcelona’s first away adventure of the season! The Blaugrana will look to build upon an exciting opening win over Real Sociedad with a tough trip to the beautiful San Mamés to face off against Athletic Bilbao. Despite the two goals conceded last week, Barça were impressive in...
Soccerchatsports.com

FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are in the Basque Country to face off against Athletic Bilbao in Matchday 2 of La Liga, and Ronald Koeman has called up the following 23 players for Saturday’s game:. Goalkeepers: 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas. Defenders: 2....
SoccerYardbarker

Watch: Inigo Martinez puts Athletic Bilbao 1-0 up against Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao have edged 1-0 in front after the break in their pulsating La Liga clash with Barcelona. The Basque giants have dominated their visitors since the first ball at the Estadio San Mames with Inaki Williams denied by Neto and Ohian Sancet striking a post inside the first 10 minutes.
Derrick

Depay’s 1st goal for Barcelona earns 1-1 draw at Bilbao

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Memphis Depay earned Barcelona a 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Saturday, helping his team avoid its first defeat in the post-Messi era. Depay’s first goal since joining Barcelona showed why coach Ronald Koeman had insisted on his signing for months despite...
Tribal Football

Demir makes Messi record in Barcelona debut at Athletic Bilbao

Yusuf Demir made his competitive Barcelona debut in their 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. During the match against Athletic Club at San Mames, Demir came off the bench to make his senior debut, becoming the youngest foreign player to play his first game for the club since Lionel Messi himself.
Tribal Football

Barcelona attacker Griezmann: We didn't play well against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann admits they should've done better for their 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao. Griezmann thought the team struggled. “I don't think we had a great game, it was hard from the start, they pressed well, they are things we have to improve and keep working on. It's a point, we'll take it and think about Getafe (next weekend)," he said.
Yardbarker

Antoine Griezmann hails Memphis Depay after Athletic Bilbao draw

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann was full of praise for attacking partner Memphis Depay after their 1-1 draw at Athletic Bilbao. La Blaugrana struggled to make an impact on the night at the Estadio San Mames with Inigo Martinez deservedly put Marcelino’s side ahead after the restart. However, despite their struggles...
Posted by
MassLive.com

FC Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Live stream, start time, how to watch La Liga in English and Spanish

Life without Lionel Messi began on a high for FC Barcelona, as the Catalan giants defeated Real Sociedad 4-2 in the first week of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Now, Barcelona will head on the road to battle Athletic Bilbao, which kicked off its campaign with a scoreless draw versus Elche. In Barca’s win over Sociedad, striker Martin Braithwaite shouldered the load offensively with a pair of goals and an assist, while defenders Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique each found the back of the net. In Messi’s absence, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman will depend on French superstar Antoine Griezmann to lead the charge in the final third, in addition to Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.
World Soccer Talk

Athletic Club Bilbao and Basque nationalism: LaLiga’s one-of-a-kind story

Athletic Club and Basque nationalism are intertwined. As in the case with other groups in Spain, independence and nationalism take root in people’s lives. Take, for example, Catalonia. The northeast portion of Spain is an autonomous government. This means that, more or less, they own relative independence from Spain. Granted, the area is still inside the country of Spain, but in many ways it seems like its own nation.
Soccerchatsports.com

Nigel Hayes signs deal with FC Barcelona

Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball legend Nigel Hayes has signed a one-year deal with European powerhouse FC Barcelona (yes, the basketball team has the same name as the soccer team so I’m basically calling his move there a like-for-like Lionel Messi replacement). The deal runs until June 30, 2022. u270d Barça...
Ottumwa Courier

Piqué says Barcelona's veteran players taking salary cuts

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona's veteran players are taking salary reductions to help the financially troubled club, Gerard Piqué said Sunday. Piqué said he has already accepted a reduction and teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto — all captains at the club — are expected to do the same soon.
dailynewsen.com

A meaningful piqué salary drop allows Barcelona to enroll Memphis and Eric García

Ronald Koeman will finally count on two of the last signings of Barça to face the match against Real Society of this Sunday: Memphis Depay and Eric García. According to the Barça Club through a statement, Gerard Piqué has been in this case the great architect that the corresponding inscription in Laliga has been carried out both these two soccer players and that has been the top scorer of the team in The preseason, the Albanian King Manoj. For now, on the other hand, the Kunagüero has not been inscribed. Given his injury, he will have it from low until the end of October, and the fact that he arrived with the letter of freedom under his arm, the entity can enroll it in the league even after the deadline is closed, although it should do so in The Champions before September 2 If you want to count on it in Europe before the winter market opens. Otherwise, he could wait until January.
Tribal Football

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique agrees to wage reduction

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has agreed to a wage reduction. Pique has taken a pay cut to help Barcelona register Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. The club are grateful to the Catalan defender for his leadership and will agree to a new deal. The other captains will likely follow suit, but Pique is the first.
chatsports.com

Gerard Pique is the best president Barcelona never had

To think that once upon a time, most culers considered Gerard Pique to be a bit of a clown. The Halloween prank is one that sticks in the memory, and most of us will have lost count of the amount of times Carles Puyol had to robustly admonish his sidekick.
Tribal Football

Udinese attacker Deulofeu: Messi a loss for Barcelona and LaLiga

Udinese attacker Gerard Deulofeu says the departure of Lionel Messi is a great loss for the LaLiga. Deulofeu played with Messi at Barcelona and has followed his departure to PSG this summer. He said, "I have shared a dressing room with Leo, a very good person, a great teammate. As...
UEFAeuroleague.net

2021-22 Games to Watch: FC Barcelona

Having come so close to title glory last season, falling in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Championship Game against Anadolu Efes Istanbul, FC Barcelona will be aiming to go one better this time around. Head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius has restocked his roster with a batch of talented new signings and it promises to be another exciting season for the Blaugrana.

