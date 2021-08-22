Cancel
Random Sunday Mizzou Things: Top Four!

By Sam Snelling
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, in a mostly barren landscape for Mizzou Basketball recruiting news, former Bishop Miege (Overland Park, kansas) product Mark Mitchell released his top four schools and there were exactly zero surprises. There were several variations on what a “top schools” might look like from Mitchell... if he were to include any professional opportunities, and how many schools would be included in the “top” part. But the four schools in contention have nearly always been...

Related
maryvilleforum.com

Mizzou makes final four for five-star forward Mark Mitchell

Missouri has made the cut for five-star basketball recruit Mark Mitchell. The 2022 forward from the Kansas City area tweeted his top four choices Saturday: Duke, Kansas, Missouri and UCLA. Mitchell, a 6-foot-8 left-hander, has recently transferred from Bishop Miege High in Roeland Park, Kansas, to Sunrise Christian Academy in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Why He’s Living In Ohio Again

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback and longtime ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit lived in Ohio for most of his life. However, several years ago, he moved his family to Nashville, Tennessee. The longtime ESPN analyst is now back in Ohio, though – at least for part of the year. The Herbstreit...
College Sportsaseaofred.com

Kirk Herbstreit gives his thoughts on Hugh Freeze, Liberty

Kirk Hebstreit is one of the most recognizable names among the national media in college football today. He’s one of the hosts for ESPN’s flagship program College GameDay and also an analyst for college games on ESPN and ABC. On Wednesday, Hebstreit was a guest on the Fast Lane with Ed Lane to discuss the upcoming 2021 football season. One of the many topics they discussed was the success Hugh Freeze has had at Liberty in such a short period of time.
Alabama State247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Alabama over Georgia for SEC, LSU as sleeper team

The SEC should be loaded once again in 2021. But, Kirk Herbstreit said it could be more of the same this coming season with the teams at the top. Herbstreit picked the Alabama Crimson Tide, despite some changes with personnel, to take home the SEC crown and head to the College Football Playoff once again. Alabama went undefeated and won the national championship in 2020.
College Sports247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit: projections for Big Ten, Pac-12, Big 12 champions

The 2021 college football season is about to get underway, as “Week Zero” this weekend marks the start of official games. On Thursday, ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit hosted The Herbies, an ESPN College GameDay season preview special, where he made his picks for conference title game winners for the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
NFLBleacher Report

Adam 'Pacman' Jones Loses to Bobby Laing in Rough N' Rowdy Fight

Adam "Pacman" Jones was an electrifying kick returner, solid defensive back and Pro Bowler during his NFL career. But that didn't help him in the boxing ring. Jones lost to Bobby Laing in Friday's bout as part of Barstool Sports' "Rough N' Rowdy" amateur boxing card in West Virginia, which was broadcast via pay-per-view.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Blunt Message For Alabama Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its triumphant return to the screen for the first weekend of football. That mean the return of beloved analyst Lee Corso. The 86-year-old former head coach did the 2020 season from home due to the pandemic, but he was back on the set this morning.
chatsports.com

AP Preseason Top 25: No love from Mizzou yet

The preseason AP Top 25 was released on Monday, and unsurprisingly – Alabama will start the season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. The Crimson Tide are one of five SEC teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, which doesn’t include the Missouri Tigers. Despite receiving eight votes in the preseason coaches poll, Mizzou didn’t gather any receiving votes for the AP.
247Sports

Four-star Adon Shuler to commit Sunday on CBSSports HQ

Adon Shuler used the summer to get out and experience recruiting for the first time, and despite being a class of 2023 prospect he saw enough to make a decision. The Irvington (N.J.) High athlete, who is being recruited as a safety, has a final three of Notre Dame, Penn State and Maryland and he will announce his choice Sunday at 4 P.M. on CBSSports HQ.

