The Braves will give William Contreras another start behind the plate against the Yankees on Monday, giving the young backstop more opportunity to showcase for a September roster spot before Travis d’Arnaud returns from the paternity list. Contreras has been inconsistent this season, but the matchup against left-hander Jordan Montgomery could be beneficial. In addition, Guillermo Heredia will start in center field as his numbers against left-handed pitching have been solid. Joc Pederson will come off the bench, but could be a late-inning weapon against a Yankees bullpen with multiple weapons from the right side. Here is the full Atlanta attack: