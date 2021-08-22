Notice of Sale Forfeit LEGAL N...

Q: Our condominium association purchased a unit in the association that was in foreclosure. Is the unit now part of the common elements?. A: A unit purchased by the association continues to be a unit and did not become part of the common elements. The unit is association-owned property and continues to have a percentage of ownership in the common elements, and responsibility for payment of assessments and real estate taxes. Depending on what the unit will be used for, the assessed valuation of the unit could possibly be reduced to $1.