Notice of Sale Forfeit LEGAL N...

Notice of Sale Forfeit LEGAL NOTICE OF SALE Notice of public auction for the contents belonging to Denise Tiggens, located at Advanced Moving and Storage, Inc. storage facility at 1226 Michael Dr., Unit E, Wood Dale, IL 60101. The sale will be held for delinquent rent owed by Denise Tiggens and will be sold by way of sealed bids for the units as a whole. The contents include furnishings and misc. household items. The sale date will be August 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Published in Daily Herald August 22, 29, 2021(4568992) , posted 08/22/2021.marketplace.dailyherald.com
