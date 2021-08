The dramatic evacuation of people fleeing Afghanistan will involve a US military-civilian alliance that dates back to 1951 but which has been activated only twice before: in 1990-1991 during the Gulf War and in 2003 during the invasion of Iraq. In return for signing contracts with the government, "the participating carriers are given preference in carrying commercial peacetime cargo and passenger traffic for DOD." - Desert Storm, Iraq war - Created on December 15, 1951, less than three years after civilian planes were called on to relieve the Soviet blockade of Berlin, the CRAF was not activated until Operation Desert Storm, from August 1990 to May 1991.