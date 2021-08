The growing possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Manchester City has been met with a mixed response by fans of his former employers a few miles away. Ronaldo played more than 250 times for Manchester United, top-scoring in the Premier League in the 2007-08 season and helping the Red Devils secure Champions League glory before joining Real Madrid in 2009. Indeed, no United player has managed to match his 42 goals in all competitions in one single season since.