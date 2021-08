If you have a party in your future or you’re preparing to have an event at your school or office, it may be time to buy your own fog machine. Whether you’re looking to save some money and decorate your own event or you are starting a professional DJ business, a fog machine is an excellent investment. They make any party instantly cooler. What To Look For In A Fog Machine To color or not to color? That is the question. We’ve included machines that have a rainbow of LED lights to choose from, as well as more straightforward machines that produce...