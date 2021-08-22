Why Nvidia Won't Be Taken Down With Crypto's Dive

Shares of established semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) appear significantly overvalued at their current price level considering the company's bleak growth prospects. So, for investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for chips, we think it could be wise to instead invest in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). These three companies possess sound financials and are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. So, let’s examine these names.As one of the popular players in the semiconductor space, the shares of Santa Clara, Calif.-based Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) have gained 36.9% in price over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $107.27, after hitting their $122.49, 52-week high. The company recently launched its AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, which is designed to deliver the ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity, and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience.