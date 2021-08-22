Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here Are 2 Overlooked Dividend Stocks

By Jason Hawthorne
Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreased costs have Wall Street as negative as it's ever been on this industry leader. This company, once considered a joke, is filling shareholders' pockets. The stock market can be entertaining. It can also make you money. Those two things don't always intersect. And many investors ignore profits and dividends in favor of the latest technology or compelling story from a charismatic CEO.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Dividend#Chrw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

This stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is a Dividend Aristocrat that trades at only 9.6 times expected earnings. The company faces a big challenge within the next two years, but there are reasons to be optimistic that it could win through the end of the decade and beyond. Warren Buffett...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Yatsen Holding Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) took a dive today after the Chinese cosmetics company offered weak guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock closed down 17.6% on the news. So what. Yatsen, which owns brands including Perfect Diary and Abby's Choice, said revenue jumped 53% in the quarter to...
StocksZacks.com

Should You Buy These Auto Stocks on Dividend Hike Declarations?

GM - Free Report) and Ford (. F - Free Report) were forced to slash dividends as well as suspend stock buybacks. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still far from gone, the world seems to be better equipped to handle the same. Steady reopening of economic activities has aided the Auto sector to recover from last year’s turmoil. Pent-up demand for SUVs, preference for personal mobility, easier credit terms, and gradual economic recovery — thanks to the stepped-up vaccination drive as well as massive fiscal stimulus — resulted in strong sales of vehicles in first-half 2021. Notwithstanding the global chip crunch, auto firms have managed to generate higher year-over-year revenues and cash flow from operations, which have strengthened their financials. Encouragingly, many auto firms are resorting to shareholder-friendly activities like hiking dividend payouts or increasing buyback authorization.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why NetApp Stock Was Trouncing the Market on Thursday

Never underestimate the power of a good quarter to move a company's stock in the right direction. This dynamic was apparent with NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, as its shares were trading more than 4% higher in late-afternoon action following the publication of its first-quarter 2022 figures. So what. For the...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Williams-Sonoma, Snowflake

Stocks fell Thursday in a cautious session after explosions in Afghanistan killed a number of people and with investors hoping that a Federal Reserve symposium sheds some light on the central bank's plans for tapering stimulus. Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about Williams-Sonoma and Snowflake.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever

Long-term investing is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Growth ETFs are designed to earn above-average growth rates, helping your savings soar. By choosing the right funds and staying invested for as long as possible, you can make a lot of money. Long-term investing...
Energy IndustryMotley Fool

PBF Energy

The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about PBF. Stas3000 (90.12) Submitted: 8/27/2021 7:48:14 PM :. Start Price: $9.40 NYSE:PBF Score: +13.61. Risk adjusted, I think PBF bonds - some issues were trading with 20%+ YTM's in...
StocksUS News and World Report

10 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for 2021

These 10 blue-chip stocks, true to their name, are holding steady so far this year. These are the top blue-chip stocks for 2021. The term "blue-chip stocks" connotes a certain type of investment: well-established, reliable companies with advantageous positions in their markets. Often, the predictability and success of these businesses allow such firms to reward shareholders with regular dividends. Investors in this subset of equity tend to eschew the higher-risk, growth-oriented parts of Wall Street for what tend to be larger-cap stocks with below-average volatility. Blue-chip equities generally tend to advance and decline less than the overall market. Here's a look at U.S. News' list of the 10 best blue-chip stocks to buy for 2021 and how they're holding up so far this year. After accounting for dividends, only one has declined so far.
StocksMotley Fool

Peloton Stock Dips: Is This a Buying Opportunity?

Peloton cut the price of its original bike by $400. Management says the more aggressive pricing strategy was an offensive move. The company is more focused on lifetime customer value than on upfront revenue from product sales. Shares of connected fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) were slammed on Friday. The...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top-Quality Dividend Stocks for a Secure Retirement

Many investors often break their portfolio into separate baskets, such as core holdings versus non-core holdings. Core holdings, including dividend stocks, are often considered to be the best available companies to own as their competitive advantages have set them apart from their peers. These are the stocks investors plan to hold forever.
StocksMotley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

Palo Alto’s stock hit an all-time high after its fourth-quarter report was released. It surpassed analysts’ expectations and provided rosy guidance for the first quarter and full year. The stock still looks reasonably valued relative to its growth potential. Palo Alto Networks' (NYSE:PANW) stock surged 19% to an all-time high...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks....
StocksMotley Fool

3 Places to Buy Stocks That Are Better Than Robinhood

Novelty alone doesn't make for a good broker. Online stock broker Robinhood has had a rough year. Stoppages during the meme stock explosion in January led users to file dozens of class action lawsuits. Then the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hit the broker with a record fine for regulatory noncompliance. And Robinhood is still reeling from its lackluster IPO launch.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
StocksEntrepreneur

You Need Not Ignore Growth If You Are a Value Investor

Value investors are generally of the more patient kind. Or, put another way, our value investments are those that we are willing to be more patient about. Because the goal here is to get into stocks with strong fundamentals while they have been rendered cheap by some unrelated factor (such as the pandemic for example). The idea then is to hold on to these things for a really long period of time until the story in the stock plays out.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Best Buy Q2 Earnings: 3 Takeaways

Consumers are eager to upgrade their tech now, Best Buy management told investors. The chain credits its multichannel sales platform and its tech support offerings for its market share gains. The coming holiday season could be one for the record books. Investors had high expectations heading into Best Buy's (NYSE:BBY)...
StocksMotley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Lit Up Thursday Even as Markets Sagged

The stock market eased lower on Thursday morning, giving back some of its gains from earlier in the week. Yet the drop was modest, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declining about 0.25% as of noon EDT. Among those Nasdaq stocks that managed to find ways to gain ground even in...
StocksMotley Fool

3 Reasons Salesforce.com Stock Is a Buy After Q2 Earnings

Salesforce's core business is still growing by double digits when excluding recent acquisitions. The purchase of Slack will transform Salesforce into a core operating system for businesses in the next few years. Profit generation has been a great story for stakeholders. Shares of customer relationship management (CRM) leader Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy