The robots are coming. Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Bot during the company’s AI Day and he urged the public not to be worried. “It’s intended to be friendly, ” Musk said. If Tesla Bot is doing your grocery shopping and cleaning your house, then what does that mean for the people who do those jobs now? Musk says it may mean that physical work will be optional in the future and a universal basic income will be needed to sustain those who opt out. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.