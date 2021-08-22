Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

169 Million Americans May Witness a Social Security First in 2022

By Sean Williams
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • The vast majority of seniors lean on Social Security during retirement to make ends meet.
  • Next year's cost-of-living adjustment could be the highest in almost four decades.
  • A big benefit "raise" isn't reason to cheer.

Whether you realize it or not, Social Security plays a big role in helping to secure the financial well-being of our nation's retired workforce. When non-retirees were asked by Gallup to what extent they plan to lean on their Social Security income during retirement, only 15% in 2021 responded that it wouldn't be necessary. Of the remaining respondents, 38% said it would be a "major" source of income, which represents an all-time high for this particular poll (dating back to 2001).

Given the importance of Social Security income for current and future retirees, there's arguably no announcement more awaited than the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which is released during the second week of October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6aeG_0bZK8vzx00
Image source: Getty Images.

What is Social Security's COLA, and how is it calculated?

In simple terms, COLA is the "raise" that the more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries can expect to receive from one year to the next to account for inflation (i.e., the rising price of goods and services).

Social Security's COLA is determined by changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W (thank goodness for acronyms). The CPI-W has eight major spending categories and dozens upon dozens of subcategories, each of which has their own respective weighting. As the price for this predetermined basket of goods and services changes, the CPI-W can cull this data into an easy-to-understand figure.

However, only a narrow time frame is taken into account when calculating Social Security's COLA. Only the CPI-W readings from the third quarter (July through September) are used to determine the following year's "raise." While the other nine months can be helpful in identifying trends, they have zero bearing on the final COLA reading.

Thus, to keep things simple, the Social Security COLA is simply the average CPI-W reading in the third quarter of the current year compared to the average CPI-W reading in the third quarter of the previous year. If the average CPI-W reading rises in the current year, beneficiaries will receive a higher payout in the following year that's commensurate with the percentage increase in the average third-quarter CPI-W reading, rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEUMO_0bZK8vzx00
Image source: Getty Images.

More than half the country could witness a Social Security first

But for more than half the country (approximately 169 million Americans, per U.S. Census Bureau estimates), the upcoming year could mark a historic event.

On Aug. 11, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released inflation data for July 2021. This report showed that the CPI-W increased by 6% over the trailing 12 months. Keep in mind this represents just one of the three monthly readings needed to calculate Social Security's COLA. However, it signifies that the 2022 COLA could be the highest we've seen in a long, long time.

According to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior advocacy group, Social Security's COLA is estimated to rise by 6.2% in the upcoming year. This would mark the biggest jump in benefit payouts since the 7.4% COLA announced in 1982 and passed along in 1983. In other words, the last time Social Security passed along a benefit hike this large, roughly 169 million Americans alive today weren't even born.

If you're looking for a good reason or two why prices are rising so quickly, energy and transportation can take a lot of the blame. In July, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), a similar measure to the CPI-W, showed an unadjusted 23.8% increase in energy costs over the trailing 12 months. This is a direct result of crude oil and natural gas prices rising considerably as U.S. economic activity has rebounded from its recession low.

Likewise, vehicle and transportation costs are going through the roof. Prices of used cars and trucks showed a 41.7% increase in July (for the CPI-U) from the prior-year period, with transportation service expenses up 6.4%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nfHB_0bZK8vzx00
Image source: Getty Images.

A historically large payout bump for beneficiaries isn't a reason to cheer

On the surface, the 65 million existing Social Security beneficiaries would likely be thrilled with a 6.2% benefit hike. After all, COLA increases have only averaged about 1.4% over the past 12 years, and that includes three years where no COLA was passed along at all. A 6.2% increase would lift the average retired worker's monthly benefit by about $97, or more than $1,160 a year.

However, two important things need to be understood here. First, the COLA isn't designed to help retired workers "get ahead." It's merely a device designed to keep pace with the prevailing rate of inflation. Therefore, most of Social Security's 65 million beneficiaries can expect their pay raise to be offset by the rising price of goods and services throughout various facets of the economy.

Second, the purchasing power of Social Security dollars has been declining precipitously since the beginning of the century. According to a report issued by TSCL in May, beneficiaries have lost 30% of their buying power since 2000. To put this another way, what $100 in Social Security income could buy in 2000 will now only purchase about $70 worth of those same goods and services. Payout increases simply haven't kept up with the real inflation seniors are contending with.

If you're wondering why there's been such a huge disparity between Social Security's COLA and the actual inflation rate seniors are dealing with, look no further than the CPI-W. As its official name implies, the CPI-W tracks the spending habits of urban and clerical workers who, in many cases, are working-age people who spend very differently than seniors. As a result, important expenses for seniors, such as medical care and shelter, are relatively underweighted in the CPI-W, while less-important costs, such as education and apparel, are given increased weighting. This disparity is what's led to Social Security beneficiaries losing some of their purchasing power.

While 2022's COLA could be the highest in nearly four decades, it's not a cause for celebration.

Comments / 208

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Income#Price Index#U S Census Bureau#Gallup#The Social Security Cola#Americans#U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Sneaky Expense That Could Wipe Out Your Social Security Raise

Seniors on Social Security are eligible for annual raises. Next year's COLA may be substantial, but one expense could eat into it heavily. Social Security beneficiaries routinely rely on annual raises, known as cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, to increase their buying power in the face of rising expenses. But in recent years, those COLAs have been notoriously stingy.
Relationship Advicemoneytalksnews.com

Social Security Benefits for Divorced Spouses

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Social Security benefits can be an important part of your financial plan for retirement, whether you’re single, married, widowed or divorced. If you were married previously, it’s helpful to understand how claiming a Social Security benefit for divorced spouse status works. Even...
BusinessValueWalk

64% of Americans will Retire Broke

Retirement in the US traditionally begins at 65. At this age, people generally choose to permanently leave the workforce and live on a combination of investments, a pension and any other benefits they may have earned during their lives. Unfortunately, unless you begin planning early, actually doing this may prove difficult.
Relationship AdviceQuad Cities Onlines

3 Social Security Moves to Make if You're Married

Social Security benefits can be a lifeline in retirement, especially if your savings are falling short. But it's important to make sure you're taking full advantage of your monthly checks and claiming all the money you're entitled to. If you're married, there are a few strategies that can help ensure...
Public HealthSt. Cloud Times

Your Turn: Social Security needs to clarify rules for long COVID disability

As the U.S. again struggles with a surge of COVID-19 cases, it’s important to remember that many individuals continue to grapple with symptoms of the disease long after their first positive COVID test. There is still much that we don’t know about so-called “long COVID” or “post-COVID-19 syndrome.” Like COVID-19...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

How Much Will I Get From Social Security if I Make $100,000?

The typical six-figure earner should collect around $2,000 or more per month from Social Security, depending on a variety of factors. The maximum possible monthly benefit is nearly twice that amount, though only a handful of retirees will be eligible to receive that amount. Regardless of whatever government-issued benefits may...
getmarketreport.com

Contributions Of The Self-Employed To Social Security And The Rights They Guarantee

The contributions that they have to pay to Social Security are one of the main obligations that self-employed have in their day to day, along with the development of their business. A mandatory payment that can be modified and chosen by the professional himself and that, in return, grants certain social protections.
Income TaxFinancial-Planning.com

COLA increase still won’t cover Medicare, income tax for retirees, report says

The Social Security Administration is expected to announce the largest cost of living adjustment in four decades — 6% — soon, because of the rise in inflation. But a report by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that a jump in inflation could also mean the COLA may not keep up with the rise in Medicare premiums and more taxation under the personal income tax.
RelationshipsInvestmentNews

Serial spouse has several Social Security claiming options

With gray divorce on the rise among American couples who are 50 and older, it’s important for financial advisers to be aware of the complicated Social Security rules regarding claiming options for ex-spouses and surviving ex-spouses. One reader recently asked for advice on his mother-in-law’s Social Security claiming options. She’s...

Comments / 208

Community Policy