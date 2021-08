The next round of stimulus checks in the United States of America is very unlikely to take place. The federal government has not made any such official statements on whether they will be providing the money or not. However, some of the states have decided to provide the people with another round of federal aid payments. Like in the state of California, Governor Gavin Newsom, has approved of providing money to the people. According to the rules, a number of Californians will be receiving a total of 600 USD stimulus checks in the month of September. However, they must pass an eligibility test according to which the minimum income must be 30,000 USD per annum and the maximum income must not exceed 75,000 USD.