Michelin donates electrostatic sprayer to The Clubhouse
Employees from the Michelin Ardmore plant visited The Clubhouse Friday morning to drop off a special delivery. The tire manufacturer donated a special electrostatic sprayer that can be used to quickly and efficiently sanitize indoor surfaces such as the arcade equipment and the children's soft play area. Michelin also included bottles of solution to go into the machine with a combined value of the machine and solution is worth approximately $2,000.www.ardmoreite.com
