Houston, TX

Galleria-Area Shooting: One Off-Duty Officer Killed, Suspects Still On The Run

By Paul
texasbreaking.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn off-duty officer was shot dead while dining at a Galleria-area restaurant. The incident happened Saturday afternoon, and the suspects remain on the run. Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner released a statement saying that the restaurant where the incident took place is at Grotto Ristorante. A group of out-of-towners noted that while they were dining at the restaurant, two men approached them. They were on the restaurant’s patio, and the two men had their guns drawn and demanded the belongings of the group. Other witnesses said that the group complied with the demands, but one of the suspects opened fire. That was when the off-duty police officer, who was not identified yet, was shot dead. Another victim was likewise hit with a bullet but was taken to the hospital. The other victim is reportedly in critical condition.

