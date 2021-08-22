Thomas Tuchel admits he questioned Chelsea's decision to sack Frank Lampard
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confessed that he gave the club's board the chance to rethink their decision to sack Frank Lampard and appoint him back in January. The Blues' dismissal of Lampard, one of the greatest players in club history, was met with real animosity from a section of supporters, although their decision ended up being justified as Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory after just four months.www.90min.com
