Thomas Tuchel admits he questioned Chelsea's decision to sack Frank Lampard

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confessed that he gave the club's board the chance to rethink their decision to sack Frank Lampard and appoint him back in January. The Blues' dismissal of Lampard, one of the greatest players in club history, was met with real animosity from a section of supporters, although their decision ended up being justified as Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory after just four months.

chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel admits 'trouble scoring goals' forced Chelsea into Romelu Lukaku signing as Blues boss urges Timo Werner and Co to match the new £98m striker after Inter Milan move

Thomas Tuchel challenged Timo Werner and Chelsea’s other goal-shy strikers to match Romelu Lukaku if they want to be part of his title chase. The German coach aims to start his £98million signing in next weekend’s London derby at Arsenal. Lukaku missed his side’s emphatic opening-day victory as he is isolating following his move from Inter Milan.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Closing The Gap Ahead of Title Challenge

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's aims for the new season and how his club are planning on closing to gap to Manchester City after the first match of the Premier League season. The Blues finished fourth last season, with Tottenham beating Leicester on the final day to secure Chelsea Champions...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace result: Thomas Tuchel’s side underline title credentials with emphatic win

The Champions League trophy and the Super Cup were on display at Stamford Bridge before Chelsea’s stroll to victory over Crystal Palace. The silverware glittered in the sun. Thomas Tuchel’s team shone, too. The European champions dispatched Patrick Vieira’s side with the minimum of fuss.Two first-half goals from Marcos Alonso and Christian Pulisic meant Chelsea never really had to build up a sweat. Trevoh Chalobah, the academy graduate making his Premier League debut, added a third after the break. It was all too easy.A long winter lies ahead but the promise of more glory hung in the warm west London...
UEFAYardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Admission Following Encouraging Pre-Season

Thomas Tuchel believes that Chelsea are the best team he's ever worked with in his managerial career. The German boss has led an incredible revolution since his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, as he turned the ship around in west London by driving his side to Champions League glory and a top-four Premier League finish last term.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Thomas Tuchel hints at Chelsea formation switch, from a certain point of view

When Chelsea and other clubs sign a player, they need to consider what has made that player successful previously. It’s universally accepted that some midfielders can only play in a trio but struggle in a pair. It’s somewhat accepted that players comfortable in a back three are less so in a back four. And, while it’s not as accepted as it once was, some strikers require a partner to be at their best.
Premier LeaguePosted by
SPORTbible

Thomas Tuchel Planning Drastic Chelsea Formation Change

Chelsea could be switching to a different formation following the club-record capture of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian striker has returned to Stamford Bridge ten years after he first signed for the Blues, with Chelsea paying £97.5 million for his services. He gives a whole new dimension to the Chelsea attack,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel makes Ziyech market decision

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is refusing to consider Hakim Ziyech's release this month. AC Milan have been keen on signing Ziyech, reports Calciomercato.com. However, Milan's chances of signing the player are 'almost impossible'. That is because Tuchel has used the Morocco international regularly in both the pre-season friendlies and in...

