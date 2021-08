Entrepreneurs from Dallas, Texas, have launched a new line of wines with no alcohol in them. The range is called Starla Wines. This line was designed for those who cannot or do not want to drink wine with alcohol. The line has three varieties, namely Red Blend, Sauvignon Blanc, and Sparkling Rosé. They are available for purchase at StarlaWines.com. Each bottle costs $28, but you can get three for $84.