Fossilized Egg Found In Giant Prehistoric Turtle

By Juliet
texasbreaking.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan discovered a fossilized egg in a giant prehistoric turtle. The turtles discovered, also known as the nanhsiungchelyids, are an extinct group of turtles that grew to momentous sizes and walked the Earth together with the dinosaurs during the Cretaceous period that spanned from 145-66 million years ago. The turtle that was found was exceptionally huge and its shell is as long as an average person’s height, the team estimated.

