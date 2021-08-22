Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH, SOUTHERN MIDDLESEX, AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOMERSET COUNTIES At 614 AM EDT, Local law enforcement and other sources report significant flooding in and around Jamesburg, South Brunswick and Cranbury. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring with water rescues occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Manalapan, Princeton, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Cranbury, Allentown, Roosevelt, Rocky Hill, and Twin Rivers. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 9. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 64 and 69. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Allentown, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
City
Rocky Hill, NJ
City
Jamesburg, NJ
City
Manalapan Township, NJ
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
City
Hightstown, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Nws#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Interstate 195
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights takes center stage with GOP-controlled legislatures considering bills that would tighten ballot box access amid the 2020 presidential election.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy