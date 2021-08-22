Flash Flood Warning issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Monmouth; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN MERCER, SOUTHWESTERN MONMOUTH, SOUTHERN MIDDLESEX, AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOMERSET COUNTIES At 614 AM EDT, Local law enforcement and other sources report significant flooding in and around Jamesburg, South Brunswick and Cranbury. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring with water rescues occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Manalapan, Princeton, Jamesburg, Hightstown, Cranbury, Allentown, Roosevelt, Rocky Hill, and Twin Rivers. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 8 and 9. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 64 and 69. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 16. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE