Volcano Watch: ‘Aila‘au — the largest subaerial Kilauea lava flow
The 2018 lower East Rift Zone and 35-year-long Pu‘u ‘O‘o eruptions of Kilauea had large impacts on the Puna District. Many residents were deeply affected by devastating lava flows, earthquakes, gas emissions, and other volcanic hazards. However, it is important to note that these eruptions are dwarfed compared to some past Kilauea eruptions including the largest identified subaerial flow — ‘Aila‘au.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
