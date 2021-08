Approaching and swimming with Hawaiian spinner dolphins is one step closer to being prohibited in Hawaii’s coastal waters. The National Marine Fisheries Service has published a final environmental impact statement (FEIS) that proposes a 50-yard barrier around Hawaiian spinner dolphins. In the proposed rule, swimmers and motorized, self-propelled, manned and unmanned vessels on, above and below the surface of the water are all prohibited from approaching or leapfrogging (placing a vessel or person in the path of an oncoming spinner dolphin) a Hawaiian spinner dolphin. If approved, the rule will be in effect in all waters within 2 nautical miles of shore, including the waters bounded by Maui, Lanai and Kahoolawe.