Obituaries for August 22
Monico Cruz Castillo, 92, of Kailua-Kona died Aug. 1, at home. Born in Bactad, Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Philippines, he owned Castillo Orchid and Plumeria Farm, grew coffee, macadamia nuts and avocados, was a houseman for the former Kona Hilton Hotel, landscaper at Pottery Terrace and past president of Filipino Organization of Kona. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Kona Memorial Park. Limited attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Survived by daughters, Lydia (Gene) Ota of Keopu, Tellie (Tante) Castillo-Urban of Kailua-Kona, Glenda (Ronnie Wamil) Tabucbuc of Honokaa and Maria (Peter) Carvalho of Keauhou Mauka; sons, Gloco (Lynn Hamilton) Castillo of Kealakehe, Nookie (Jessievel) Castillo of Kailua-Kona and Monico (Michael Sutton) Castillo Jr. of Honolulu; sister, Trinidad Bagalay of Philippines; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
