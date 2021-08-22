Cancel
Needles and noses: Vaccines and masks are a must to beating COVID

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

Shifting away from his Afghan debacle, President Joe Biden on Wednesday went back to that other war, COVID-19, with a two-prong attack on the enemy: vaccines and masks. This fight cannot be victorious unless all Americans join together — so we urge Donald Trump, winner of 74 million votes, to be patriotic and get his booster shot before the cameras and urge his followers to follow him. He can even get Tucker Carlson to join him and call it a party.

