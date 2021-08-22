Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Your Views for August 22

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 6 days ago

The hope and dream of a COVID-19 vaccine became reality, but because it was developed “too quickly” (it wasn’t), not “tested enough” (it was) or people “don’t trust science” (!), there are those who refuse this breakthrough treatment, endangering themselves by refusing to lessen their chance of severe disease. Since...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Record number of COVID patients in HMC

Three dozen COVID-positive patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday at Hilo Medical Center, an all-time high. The record number of hospitalizations come as the state continues to grapple with an ongoing surge of COVID-19 — driven by the highly contagious Delta variant — that is straining Hawaii’s health care resources.
Malheur County, ORmalheurenterprise.com

YOUR VOICES: Readers share their views about the pandemic

Here are selected comments about the current pandemic situation. These were provided in response to an invitation to the community by the Enterprise. Imagine where we'd be, if like Polio, or MMR (measles, mumps and eubella) vaccinations, people took the advice from doctors about the disease, instead of someone on social media, or one trying to make a buck from Youtube video royalties. This new age of disinformation is pitting society against each other. Those crying about lost freedoms are those hospitalized (97% unvaccinated). Similarly, we saw this phenomenon, when seatbelts and helmets were required; those severely injured from not wearing a seatbelt, or non-helmeted motorcyclists, that required state-financial help when they couldn't pay for accumulated medical bills, all due to their proposed loss of "freedom!" - Karl J. Findling.
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

DOH: 1,035 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 184 on Big Island

A record number of COVID-19 cases were reported across the state and on Hawaii Island today. The state Department of Health reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases statewide. Of those, 184 were on the Big Island, the largest number of infections identified in a single day. According to the DOH, the...
Public HealthHawaii Tribune-Herald

Char: COVID surge hasn’t peaked

Hawaii’s COVID-19 case numbers have not yet reached their peak, Hawaii Health Director Libby Char said Wednesday. Despite 625 new COVID cases being reported statewide Wednesday, with 100 on the Big Island, Char said during a livestreamed interview that case numbers are continuing to rise while hospitals’ resources are being strained to the breaking point.
Hawaii StateHawaii Tribune-Herald

Native Hawaiian leaders band together to urge vaccinations

The record surge of COVID-19 has taken a particularly large toll on the Native Hawaiian community. Native Hawaiians constitute only 21% of Hawaii’s population, but represent almost 32% of all COVID-19 cases statewide. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs said earlier this month its “best estimates indicate that the vaccination rate...
Hawaii StateHawaii Tribune-Herald

Hawaii leaders want official fired for COVID drug remarks

HONOLULU — State legislative leaders have called on Hawaii’s governor to fire the Maui district health officer for promoting the use of drugs to treat COVID-19 that haven’t been approved for this use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Sen. Roz Baker, a Democrat who represents south and west...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthWebMD

When Is a Person With COVID-19 Most Infectious?

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research delivers an answer to a burning question: When are COVID-19 patients most infectious?. The answer? Two days before and three days after they develop symptoms. The findings highlight the importance of rapid testing and quarantine if someone is feeling sick, the...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
Public Healthnonpareilonline.com

Your Views: Readers discuss Reynolds' COVID actions

What kind of governor blames the consequences of her own policies on immigrants? Why not blame the farmers and corporations who hire?. The Mexico border is 1,405 miles away by air. The Missouri border with sky-rocketing cases of COVID is next door. The Kansas border with rising COVID cases is...
Hawaii StateHawaii Tribune-Herald

Ige: Don’t visit Hawaii now

“It is not a good time to travel to the islands.”. Gov. David Ige on Monday emphatically asked visitors and residents alike to limit travel to the Aloha State only for essential business purposes because the surge of COVID-19 cases has overwhelmed Hawaii’s health care system. “Restaurant capacity has been...
Public HealthHawaii Tribune-Herald

Approval of Pfizer vaccine validates COVID-19 mandates

The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older should spur federal, state and local governments to impose widespread vaccine mandates. Health officials expect that full approval of the Moderna vaccine, which relies on similar technology, will come within the next few weeks.
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

County COVID rules approved; parks to remain open with restrictions

County parks and recreational facilities will remain open under a new emergency rule approved this week, county leaders announced Friday, but with additional restrictions. The new rule also limits social gathering sizes to 10 people, both indoors and out. Mayor Mitch Roth said Emergency Rule 17, which has been signed...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'Fully vaccinated' Southwest flight attendant, 36, dies from COVID-19 nearly two months after testing positive following trip to Hawaii, family say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has died from COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, according to his mother and best friend. Maurice 'Reggie' Shepperson, 36, died at Henderson Hospital in Las Vegas on Tuesday, nearly two months after he tested positive for the virus following a work trip to Hawaii. He...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy