Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite adds new Item Shop category with emotes for Imposters mode

By Brittany A. Roston
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmuvH_0bZK6iYU00

Epic recently released its own Imposters mode that improves upon a fan-created version previously available to creative players. The mode is strikingly similar to last year’s hit game Among Us, but with some notable differences, including the lack of a simple way to chat with others. That’s where special emotes come in.

Imposters is, to put it bluntly, a clone of Among Us with some small changes and a much higher level of polish. The mode involves completing tasks in an underground facility while trying to figure out which two players are imposters…and to avoid being killed by them before you can report them.

Among Us is offered on mobile and desktop, meaning users have the advantage of a proper keyboard for typing messages and pleading their case. That’s not really an option for console players, so Epic’s communication system is fairly different, including a variety of tailored emotes like finger pointing, as well as some preset phrases that can be shared in a chat stream.

When you get called to a meeting during an Imposters match, you’ll have access to some of the key emotes when you pull up the emote menu, including the ability to shake your head and point your finger. Other emotes have been released in the Item Shop, however, that are also useful for communicating a sentiment during these meetings.

Epic has added a new category in the Fortnite Item Shop that makes it easier for players to purchase these useful emotes, assuming they plan to play a bunch of Imposters matches. The category is called “Great for Imposters mode,” and it includes things like the face palm emote, “have a seat,” the crying emote, and more.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emote#Polish#Trust Nobody#The Item Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Deseret News

Fortnite adds a new feature that is just like Among Us

Epic Games recently released a new feature to Fortnite called Fortnite: Impostors, a new model that is basically its version of Among Us, a murder mystery whodunnit game that’s captivated mobile audiences for more than a year now. And the comparisons have already begun. What is Among Us?. Among Us...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Fortnite adds a limited-time Among Us-inspired mode

Epic Games has released a new limited-time mode in Fortnite called Imposters, which lets players scratch their Among Us itch. Each match has two teams made up of eight agents and two imposters. The mode takes place in a new interior map called The Bridge. Agents will need to complete...
Video GamesInverse

How to win in the Fortnite Imposter mode without being sus

Fortnite update 17.40 was released Tuesday morning, bringing the Among Us-inspired Imposters LTM to Battle Royale. While most players are still trying to figure out the intricacies of how this new manipulation-based game type works, we’ve got a plethora of essential tips to help you earn your keep as an Agent or Imposter. Without further ado, let’s get to the details.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Ender Lilies Update Includes New Modes, Item, Movie Player

Today, developers Live Wire and Adglobe as well as publisher Binary Haze Interactive have released the first major Ender Lilies update, which includes three new modes: the Maligned Memories Mode, Return to Land's End, and New Game Plus. There's also a new end-game item added to the game, along with an in-game movie player. The update is coming to Steam first, with the update arriving on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (via backward compatibility), PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One at a later date.
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

This Seems Sus: Fortnite Jumps On The Imposter Game Bandwagon

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Ten players are trapped together in an enclosed space. (In this case, let’s call it The Bridge.) Of those players, two are not who they claim to be. They’re saboteurs. Of course, no one but the saboteurs know which players that might actually be, and there’s things to be done. So everyone will have to go about their daily routine while trying to avoid potential death at the hands of the imposters and uncover who they are before they take the real crew out.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Fortnite devs accused of cloning Among Us to make new Impostor mode

Fortnite released a brand new social deduction murder-myster-party mode on Tuesday called Impostor. The mode is very similar to the social deduction game indie game Among Us, down to the exact format and layout of the game, a fact that did not escape the internet. The Among Us Twitter account even responded the mode's announcement on Twitter with a tongue-and-cheek emoji.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Fortnite brings back Wild Weeks mods, adds new ‘Impostors’ mode that looks… familiar

Are you ready to get wild in Fortnite? Then you’re ready for the return of Wild Weeks, which are making a comeback starting with the battle royale shooter’s latest update. This week is Sneak Week, with every Epic+ Pistol, Epic+ Assault Rifle, and all Bolt-Action Sniper Rifles getting replaced with their stealthy variants, and more Prop-ifiers and Prop Disguise services being offered at vendors around the map. Players can expect new Wild Weeks every Thursday from here on out.
Video GamesDestructoid

Fortnite adds a social deduction limited-time mode called Impostors

Fortnite Impostors is a new limited-time game mode getting added to Epic’s massive video game Fortnite today. And if you’ve played something like Town of Salem or Among Us before, it’s going to sound familiar. Set for ten players, eight Agents try to complete tasks and maintain The Bridge while...
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Fans Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme in New Among Us Mode

As much as Fortnite might be known for its Battle Royale mode, the Epic Games title has developed a unique reputation for its various limited time game modes. The latest of these, titled "Impostors", dropped on Tuesday, and drew inspiration from the popular multiplayer game Among Us. The Impostors mode allows Fortnite players to emote their way to victory and uncover the traitors in their midst — and as a recent fan video proves, that has some hilarious side effects. Reddit user @Lachlan_ recently shared a video of their particular match of Impostor, which culminated in every player wearing the same exact character skin.
Video GamesComicBook

Among Us Community Manager Disappointed in New Fortnite Mode

Earlier today, Epic Games revealed Fortnite's new Imposters mode, which seems to take heavy inspiration from Among Us. The similarity did not go unnoticed by the latter game's developer InnerSloth, most notably the team's community manager, Victoria Tran. Tran took to Twitter to air her disappointment that Epic Games didn't bother reaching out to see about offering an official collaboration. Considering the fact that Fortnite is known for offering crossover content, it makes the decision somewhat perplexing. It seems like a safe bet that a lot of fans of Among Us and Fortnite would have loved an official crossover, and it could have benefited both games.
Video GamesIGN

Among Us Developers Call Out Fortnite's Sus New Mode

Members of the development team for the highly successful indie game Among Us have taken to social media to call out Fortnite's new Impostor mode, which strongly resembles their game. The new game mode, which pits eight Agents against two Impostors in a battle of wits and espionage, shares an...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Among Us devs speak out against Epic’s Fortnite Imposters

"This was just another fun reminder of how tiny we all really are." Among Us developers at Innersloth have taken to social media to speak out against Epic Games’ Fortnite Imposters, a mode that looks to liberally borrow from the indie title. Adriel Wallick posted a comic of one person...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Does Fortnite's New Imposter Mode Take Among Us 'Inspiration' Too Far?

Epic Games revealed a new temporary mode for Fortnite, a whodunnit experience that is drawing a lot of attention for the wrong reasons. In many instances, the gaming community will liken an experience like this to Among Us due to the indie game's rocket into popularity over the past year. But does Fortnite's new mode, called Imposter, have one too many similarities to be a coincidence? It seems that way, and the folks behind Among Us feel the same.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

'Fortnite' directly copies 'Among Us' with new game mode

Epic has added a new game mode to Fortnite that is an almost exact copy of the popular title Among Us. Gamers have taken to social media to point out how Fortnite’s new “Imposter” mode seems to replicate the popular indie game down to even its map design and mechanics.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Wonder Woman skin now available in Fortnite Item Shop

The Justice League continues to grow within Fortnite. One of DC’s most well-known superheroes, Wonder Woman, joined the game today. Available right now in the Fortnite Item Shop, the Wonder Woman outfit and the accompanying bundle are available to purchase. The bundle includes a glider, back bling, loading screen, and harvesting tool, as well as her outfit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy