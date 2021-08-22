Boston Celtics: 3 Cs that have the most to prove in training camp

The Boston Celtics have seemingly rounded off the 2021 offseason with the signing of Dennis Schroder and sending off of Yam Madar and Juhann Begarin. The two draft-and-stash players will spend another season with their respective clubs to bring their games up to NBA standards while the Cs look to attain banner 18 with a brand new roster. Losing the two is not significant and most likely benefits the Celts in the long term, but it does make training camp more interesting.