The Montreal Canadiens would like to add a top-four defenceman to the team and the only way they are going to find a replacement for Shea Weber is to trade for one. Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports Habs general manager Marc Bergevin said Weber’s career could be over, so finding a top four defenseman for the long term should be a target. David Savard, Jeff Petry, Ben Chiarot and Joel Edmundson could be the top four to start the season, and Alexander Romanov will be expected to take the next step in his second NHL season.