Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Wondering What to Read Next? Here's How Scott Hughes's Online Book Club Can Help

atlanticcitynews.net
 6 days ago

Reading is an excellent way to unwind and relax; it is also a great way to gain knowledge and experience the world through other people's thoughts. However, whether you're a book lover or trying to gain an interest in books, sometimes it's challenging to decide what to read next, primarily due to the many genres. Joining a book club can provide a solution to this problem. Here's how Scott Hughes's Online Book Club Can Help.

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#Graphic Novels#The Online Book Club#Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

As You Wish: what’s happening in Book Club and Book School this fall

Readers, whether you’re reading for comfort, discovery, or escape, a great conversation about your most recent read elevates the experience from entertaining to memorable. If you’re looking for a place where you can get those bookish conversations and make connections with fellow readers, the Modern Mrs. Darcy Book Club is the place for you.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

How Book Stands Let Me Lose Myself in Books Again

If there’s any feeling in the world I’m trying to chase, it’s that feeling of devouring books. I think of being a surly teen, shipped off to my grandparents’ house for a couple of weeks in the middle of the summer. I’d pack stacks of paperbacks scavenged from garage sales and Friends of the Library shops. John Grisham, Michael Crichton, Maeve Binchy, and the other greatest hits of the ’90s were my traveling companions. Hiding out in the finished basement on a couch upholstered in a groovy ’70s plaid, I’d tear through book after book. I think of those days with such unalloyed joy. Oh, to get so wrapped up in someone’s fictional legal woes or terminal Catholicism (I could relate) that I could guzzle each book like so much root beer from the fountain at Pudgie’s, my grandmother’s preferred pizza establishment.
Books & Literaturemyedmondsnews.com

The Writer’s Desk: The world built in the reader’s mind

By the time my first novel was released in 2016, I’d had many stories, poems, and essays published, along with an MFA in Creative Nonfiction. I’d also been attending or presenting at writer’s workshops and conferences since 1989, yet it wasn’t until 2017 that I heard the term ‘worldbuilding.’. Fantasy,...
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

John Gardner on Writing: On Becoming a Novelist, On Writers & Writing, and On Moral Fiction

Three books in one volume: Advice and reflections on modern fiction from “one of the greatest creative writing teachers we’ve ever had” (Frederick Busch).In On Becoming a Novelist, John Gardner advises the aspiring fiction author on such topics as the value of creative writing workshops, the developmental stages of literary growth, and the inevitable experience of writer’s block. Drawn from his two decades of experience in creative writing, Gardner balances his compassion for his students with his knowledge of the publishing industry, and truthfully relates his experiences of the hardships that lie ahead for aspiring authors.
Sarasota, FLsrqmagazine.com

SRQ Book Club: Fiction Book Review by BookStore1 Bookseller Roxanne Baker

Crossroads, by Jonathan Franzen is his first novel since the National Book Award-winning The Corrections, where I felt like he was back in his element and true zone. Don’t get me wrong, Franzen’s non-fiction essays are always spot on, and while Freedom and Purity were both worthy novels, they didn’t move me as Crossroads did.
Books & LiteratureNPR

Octavia Butler: Visionary Fiction (2021)

Octavia Butler's alternate realities and 'speculative fiction' reveal striking, and often devastating parallels to the world we live in today. She was a deep observer of the human condition, perplexed and inspired by our propensity towards self-destruction. Butler was also fascinated by the cyclical nature of history, and often looked to the past when writing about the future. Along with her warning is her message of hope - a hope conjured by centuries of survival and persistence. For every society that perishes in her books comes a story of rebuilding, of repair.
Books & Literaturelapl.org

Interview With an Author: Caseen Gaines

Caseen Gaines is an author, director, educator, and popular culture historian. He holds a Master's Degree from Rutgers University in American Studies, where he focused on racial representations in popular culture. In addition to writing, he directs theater and teaches literature and writing, drama, journalism, and a course on race at a high school in New Jersey, where he lives. His latest book is Footnotes: The Black Artists Who Rewrote the Rules of the Great White Way and he recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Jose Hernandez Diaz on the Surrealism of Prose Poetry

Jose Hernandez Diaz speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about his poem “Ode to a California Neck Tattoo,” which appears in The Common’s spring issue. In this conversation, Jose talks about finding his way to prose poetry, initially drawn in by its casual language and style. He also discusses the process of editing and revising poetry, his interest in the surreal, and what it’s like writing from a first generation point of view.
Books & Literaturenewbernnow.com

Lost Children Archive (a novel) by Valeria Luiselli

In this novel, a sound documentarian traveled across country from New York to Arizona to document the story of undocumented refugee children being deported at the southern border. She made the journey with her husband, also a sound documentarian with a historical project on Native American people, and their two young children.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New Trailer for Peacock Series THE LOST SYMBOL Based on Novel by Dan Brown

A new trailer has been released for the Peacock series The Lost Symbol based on the book by Dan Brown. "Based on Dan Brown’s international bestselling thriller The Lost Symbol, the series follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy."
Books & LiteratureThe New Yorker

Virginia Woolf’s Art of Character-Reading

Mrs. Dalloway” for the first time when I was ten or eleven, too young to make much sense of it. It was summer. I was away from home, though I cannot recall where or why exactly—only that the mornings spread upon a countryside very green and bright, and that the days were hot, and longer than one felt they had any right to be. What I do remember, with a clarity that startles me, is a letter I received and opened with excitement, a letter I kept for many years. It was written on a sheet of paper torn from a composition notebook, with obvious care taken not to jag the edges. The writer was a friend from school, a boy to whom I had mailed my copy of “Mrs. Dalloway.” With the novel, I must have enclosed a letter of my own, offering some insistence that he not only read the book but read my copy of it, and see something of us reflected in the pages I had annotated—most likely, the scenes about being young and half in love. Once he had read it, he was indignant and excited. “You were wrong,” he wrote. “We’re not Mrs. Dalloway and Peter Walsh. We are Jake Barnes and Lady Ashley from ‘The Sun Also Rises’ by one Ernest Hemingway. Don’t jump to conclusions halfway through. Read the book to the end. . . . the very end.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy