Not every great Miguel Cabrera home run was a milestone. Here are some of our faves

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Cabrera’s 19 seasons have been filled with home runs, from No. 1 (June 20, 2003) as a 20-year-old in Marlins gear, to No. 499 (Aug. 11, 2021) as a wizened veteran in Detroit Tigers gear. And while we know those milestones — as well as Nos. 200, 300 and 400, which arrived in 2006, 2009 and 2015, respectively — there are plenty of other games with big homers from Cabrera. Here are a few of our favorites as we wait for No. 500 to arrive, perhaps in Toronto or St. Louis:

Posted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Carlos Correa to Detroit rumors get an early start

It was reported that Carlos Correa rejected the Houston Astros’ latest contract offer and looks like his days in Houston are done. Are the Detroit Tigers next?. Depending on your outlook, Detroit Tigers fans got some good news yesterday as Carlos Correa said this season is his last one in a Houston Astros uniform.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Justin Verlander hints at Tigers reunion in congratulatory message for Miguel Cabrera

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Cabrera on his 500th home run. Maybe they’ll play together again. Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera spent the primes of their careers together with the Detroit Tigers. So you better believe Verlander took the time to record a congratulatory message for his former teammate when he hit his 500th career home run.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers rookie on verge of setting record

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and rookie Tarik Skubal will be on the mound. According to the Tigers PR department, Skubal enters today’s game with 134 strikeouts, which is just 12 strikeouts away from tying Spencer Turnbull, who set the team record for rookies with 146 strikeouts back in 2019.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Cabrera batting third for Detroit on Friday

Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Cabrera will fill the designated hitter role on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Zach Plesac and the Indians. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cabrera for 9.7 FanDuel points...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Should the Detroit Tigers allow Miguel Cabrera to play out his contract?

It is fair to question if an aging Miguel Cabrera could get in the way of the next competitive Detroit Tigers club. Living legend Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has plenty of reverence for his future. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, jersey retirement, and a statue beyond left-center field all among the forthcoming honor. But Miguel Cabrera has not spoken about his desire for those career accolades. He has discussed his desire to play two more seasons.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Tigers Slugger Miguel Cabrera Hits 500th Career Home Run

TORONTO (AP) — Miguel Cabrera has become the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs. He reached the milestone in the sixth inning of the Detroit Tigers' game at Toronto. The 38-year-old slugger connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center. Cabrera won the Triple Crown and the first of back-to-back MVP awards in 2012. He is the first Venezuelan to hit 500 homers. He is hoping to become the first hitter to reach 500 homers and 3,000 hits in the same season.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Miguel Cabrera’s 500th Home Run

Miguel Cabrera – one of the more underrated players in baseball history – joined a prestigious list on Sunday. Cabrera, 38, is playing in his 19th MLB season and 14th straight year with the Detroit Tigers. He continues to outproduce expectations. While Cabrera isn’t the same player he used to be, he still provides a big bat for the Tigers.

