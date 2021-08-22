Not every great Miguel Cabrera home run was a milestone. Here are some of our faves

Miguel Cabrera’s 19 seasons have been filled with home runs, from No. 1 (June 20, 2003) as a 20-year-old in Marlins gear, to No. 499 (Aug. 11, 2021) as a wizened veteran in Detroit Tigers gear. And while we know those milestones — as well as Nos. 200, 300 and 400, which arrived in 2006, 2009 and 2015, respectively — there are plenty of other games with big homers from Cabrera. Here are a few of our favorites as we wait for No. 500 to arrive, perhaps in Toronto or St. Louis: