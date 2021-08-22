Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.