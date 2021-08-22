Cancel
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Related
Businessnaval-technology.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries completes Alion acquisition

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has completed the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology for a cash consideration of $1.65bn from Veritas Capital. The transaction, which was signed last month, will create more than $2.6bn in revenue products and solutions business. The acquisition will expand HII’s capabilities and customer access in...

