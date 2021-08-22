Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 226 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
