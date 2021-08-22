It's disgraceful that not all Lancaster County schools are mandating masks to protect children [editorial]

THE ISSUE: Last week, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health issued a document recommending that Lancaster County schools and child care centers implement universal masking requirements and other mitigation measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and limit disruptions to in-person learning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommend universal masking in schools. According to the CDC, Lancaster County is an area of high COVID-19 transmission and this doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to infect people here — children included. Lancaster County schools will open this week and next.