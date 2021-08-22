Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Buys $162,600.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.