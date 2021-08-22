Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

While some of the names discussed on the subreddit WallStreetBets continue to grab Wall Street’s attention owing to their solid growth attributes, fundamentally weak stocks that hit record price highs because of the actions of amateur traders should experience a downtrend. As such, we think AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Clover Health (CLOV) should be avoided now due to their poor growth prospects. Conversely, we think Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) should continue to generate gains and, hence, could be ideal picks now. Let’s discuss.