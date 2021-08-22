Cancel
Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Benzinga

GameStop, AMC, Peloton, AST SpaceMobile, Palantir, BlackBerry And More — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) and AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is the most discussed stock on the...
2 WallStreetBets Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

While some of the names discussed on the subreddit WallStreetBets continue to grab Wall Street’s attention owing to their solid growth attributes, fundamentally weak stocks that hit record price highs because of the actions of amateur traders should experience a downtrend. As such, we think AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Clover Health (CLOV) should be avoided now due to their poor growth prospects. Conversely, we think Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) should continue to generate gains and, hence, could be ideal picks now. Let’s discuss.

