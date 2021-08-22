Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
