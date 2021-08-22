WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $101,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com
