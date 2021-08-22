Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)
Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.www.modernreaders.com
