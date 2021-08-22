Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,561,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,998 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $93,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
