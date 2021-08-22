Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Match Group worth $114,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.