Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,548 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Match Group worth $114,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sumitomo Group#Mtch#Sec#Lindbrook Capital Llc#First Foundation Advisors#Pendal Group Limited#Royal Bank Of Canada#Keycorp#Oppenheimer#Nasdaq Mtch#Match Group Inc#Tinder Match#Plentyoffish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy