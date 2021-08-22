Cancel
Florida State

COVID-19 delta variant affecting travel to and from Florida

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfidence in travel increased dramatically this summer with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, and pent-up desire for vacations became even more obvious. But the Delta variant prompted new mandates and restrictions affecting travel both to and from Florida, from theme parks and cruise lines requiring masks even for the vaccinated to at least one city requiring a negative COVID test for unvaccinated visitors to enter.

