The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.