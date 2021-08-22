Cancel
Stocks

Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

By Lorenzo Tanos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

