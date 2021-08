Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 65.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.