Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 289 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Ag#Nvs#Group Insurance#Nvs#Holdingschannel Com#Old Mission Capital Llc#Dimensional Fund Advisors#Ifg Advisory Llc#Morgan Stanley#Zacks Investment Research#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Innovative Medicines#Novartis Oncology And#Novartis Pharmaceuticals#News Ratings#Novartis Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy