Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 308,315 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

By Anthony Bellafiore
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 308,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $121,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

